Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 19, 2023: Rates Move Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average rose for a third consecutive day Tuesday, adding another 9 basis points for a three-day ascent of 37 points, but remaining under the notable 7% threshold. The average is now 6.96%, which is its highest reading since March 14, and squarely within in its range between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Tuesday's 15-year average also climbed, adding an even bigger 14 basis points to reach 6.24%. Like the 30-year average, it's the highest level for 15-year rates since March 14, and continues a bobbing pattern between the five-month low of 5.23% seen in February and a 15-year high of 7.03% registered in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates marched in place for a second day Tuesday. Holding at 5.90%, the jumbo 30-year average is sitting at its highest mark since March 29, which is only roughly a third of a point cheaper than October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to their new purchase counterparts. The 30-year refi average added a bolder 15 basis points while the 15-year average climbed 12 points. The jumbo 30-year refi average again was flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.