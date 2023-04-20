Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 20, 2023: Rates Continue Surge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Successive increases in 30-year rates have raised the average 44 basis points over four days, with Wednesday's 7-basis-point increase taking the average to 7.03%. It's the first time back above 7% since March 9, after sinking to the mid 6% range as recently as last Thursday. The average is now closer to the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in October than February's five-month low of 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year loans also climbed moderately, tacking on another 6 basis points Wednesday to accumulate a four-day rise of 43 points. Now up to 6.30%, the 15-year average is also at its most expensive mark since March 9, and continues moving within a range between its five-month low of 5.23% from February and the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October.

After holding for two days, jumbo 30-year rates were back on the rise Wednesday, breaking back through the 6% threshold. With a bold eighth of a point increase, the jumbo 30-year average is up to 6.02%, a level it hasn't seen since March 13. It's also now just a quarter point below October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat in line with new purchase rates Wednesday. The 30-year refi average added a bigger 14 basis points, and the 15-year average, 10 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi climbed an eighth of a point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 41 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.