Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 21, 2023: Rates Retreat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans dropped a tenth of a point on average Thursday, slicing off part of the 44-point gain they saw over the previous four days. After Wednesday reaching back above 7% for the first time in six weeks, the flagship average is back down to 6.93%, continuing to waver between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year rate average gave up a slightly lesser 8 basis points, subtracting from its own four-day rise of 43 points. Dropping back to 6.22%, the 15-year average also continues moving between a five-month February low and an October high, bookended by 5.23% and 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marked time Thursday. Reaching above 6% Wednesday for the first time since March 13, the jumbo 30-year average is at 6.02%, only a quarter point below its October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Thursday's non-jumbo refinancing rates moved a bit more boldly than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dropping a more dramatic 19 basis points and the 15-year refi average declining 10 points. Like new purchase averages, rates on all jumbo refi products held firm. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.