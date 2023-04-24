Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 24, 2023: Rates Mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average shaved off a minor 2 basis points Friday. After Wednesday reaching back above 7% for the first time in six weeks, the average has retreated to 6.91%, continuing to bounce around between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Friday's 15-year rate average dipped slightly as well, dropping 4 basis points to sink to 6.18%. Rates on 15-year loans also continue to move between a five-month February low (5.23%) and a 15-year October high (7.03%).

Meanwhile, jumbo 30-year rates were flat for a second day. Holding at 6.02%, Friday's jumbo 30-year average is only a quarter point below its October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates were also mixed Friday. The 30-year refi average gave up just 2 basis points, and the 15-year lost 5 points. Like new purchase rates, the jumbo 30-year average again held firm. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.