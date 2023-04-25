Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 25, 2023: Rates Mostly Flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average chipped off another 2 basis points Monday. Last week, the flagship average broke through the 7% barrier for a single day Wednesday, but has dropped every day since. Now averaging 6.89%, 30-year rates continue to move around in a range between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average also dipped just slightly Monday, again shedding 4 basis points to drop to 6.14%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average continues to bob around in a range bookended by a February valley and an October peak. February saw a five-month low of 5.23%, while October registered a 15-year high of 7.03%.

Monday's Jumbo 30-year rates, as well as the other jumbo averages, were all flat for a third day. Holding at 6.02%, Friday's jumbo 30-year average is only a quarter point below its October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Movement was generally minimal for refinancing rates as well Monday. The 30-year refi average climbed a single basis point while the 15-year refi average gave up 4 points and the jumbo 30-year refi average again held firm. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.