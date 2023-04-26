Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 26, 2023: Rates Dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

With another 7 basis point drop Tuesday, the 30-year mortgage average has shaved off 21 points in four days. After hitting 7.03% one week ago, the flagship average is now down to 6.82%. Thirty-year rates continue to move around in a range between February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year mortgages also declined Tuesday by 7 basis points on average, extending a similar four-day rate drop. The 15-year average continues wavering between its own February valley, a five-month low of 5.23%, and its October high, a 15-year peak of 7.03%.

Averages across all jumbo loan types marched in place for a fourth day. Holding at 6.02%, Tuesday's jumbo 30-year average is only a quarter point below its October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved roughly in line with new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average sank a more dramatic 13 basis points, while the 15-year refi average dipped a milder 6 points. The jumbo 30-year refi average once again was flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.