Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 27, 2023: Rates Mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average edged up 2 basis points Wednesday, ending the four-day drop that had lowered the flagship average by 21 basis points. After briefly reaching above 7% last week, 30-year rates are now averaging 6.84%. The average continues to move around between a February five-month low of 6.11% and an October 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans, meanwhile, dropped further Wednesday, building on a five-day descent that has reduced the 15-year average to 6.03%. Rates on 15-year mortgages continue bobbing in their own range between a five-month low of 5.23% registered in February and a 15-year peak of 7.03% notched in October.

After remaining steady for four days, the jumbo 30-year average showed some movement, sinking an eighth of a percentage point Wednesday. Now at 5.90%, Wednesday's jumbo 30-year average is 37 basis points below its October's 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates were also mixed Wednesday. The 30-year refi average rose 7 basis points, while the 15-year refi average inched down 2 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average gave up an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.