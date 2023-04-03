Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 3, 2023: Rates Still Calm

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average slipped a minimal basis point Friday, lowering to 6.76% to end a week that began with a major jump but then only mildly fluctuated. The flagship average is hovering between the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October and the five-month low of 6.11% seen in early February.

Rates on 15-year loans also registered a minor dip Friday, dropping the average 3 basis points. Landing at 5.98%, the 15-year average is up about two-tenths of a point over the week due to a leap on Monday. It is currently wavering between the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October and the 5.23% low valley of early February.

Friday's jumbo 30-year average meanwhile held steady at 5.77%. That leaves it half a percent cheaper than October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates were slightly more mixed Friday than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average gaining 3 basis points while the 15-year refi average shed 4 points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates were flat like their new purchase counterparts. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.