Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 4, 2023: Rates Dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average gave up 10 basis points Monday, for its first double-digit change in a week of minor yo-yo movements. Now down to 6.66%, the flagship average is in the lower third of a range bookended by October's 20-year high of 7.58% and early February's five-month low of 6.11%.

The 15-year loan average also declined Monday, but by a more modest 6 basis points. Dipping to 5.92%, rates on 15-year mortgages are at their cheapest level in more than a week, but still wavering between the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October and the 5.23% low valley of February.

Jumbo 30-year rates held steady again Monday, marking a third day averaging 5.77%. That leaves the average half a percent cheaper than October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Monday's refinancing rate moves were similar to the new purchase rate moves, though a bit milder. The 30-year refi average shed only 5 basis points and the 15-year refi average lost 4 points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates were once again flat like their new purchase counterparts. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 33 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.