National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After adding another three basis points last week to push the 30-year mortgage average to 5.16%, its priciest level since November 2018, rates came down slightly Monday. The 30-year average saw a 10-point drop to 5.06%.

Meanwhile, 15-year rates dipped only slightly Monday, shedding two basis points to 4.27%. Still, like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is in its highest range in more than three years.



Jumbo 30-year rates also registered a modest dip Monday, declining three points to 4.57%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since summer 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.17 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.06 and 1.51, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Friday, with the 30-year refi average showing the most movement, with a seven-point drop, while the 15-year average lost only a point and Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 20 points more expensive than new purchase loans.