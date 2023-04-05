Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 5, 2023: Rates Edge Lower

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year new purchase mortgages dipped slightly Tuesday. Subtracting 3 basis points, the flagship average is down to 6.63%, keeping it in the range of 6.5% and 7% that it's sustained for three and a half weeks. It's also closer to the lower end of the span between early February's five-month low of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Tuesday also saw 15-year rates decline, with the average giving up a mild 2 basis points. Now 5.90%, the 15-year average continues to waver between the 5.23% low valley of February and the 15-year high of 7.03% seen in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile were flat again Tuesday. Registering a fourth consecutive reading of 5.77%, the average is sitting half a percentage point cheaper than October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved roughly in line with new purchase rates Tuesday. The 30-year refi average gave up only a single basis point while the 15-year refi average shed 6 points. The jumbo 30-year refi average again held steady like its new purchase counterpart. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.