National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Monday's retreat in rates was short-lived, with the 30-year fixed-rate average returning to dramatic form Tuesday. Boldly surging 19 basis points, the average is up to 5.25%, its priciest level since November 2018. Its prior 2022 peak was 5.16%, registered Friday.

Rates on 15-year loans also jumped Tuesday, rising 14 basis points to 4.41% and surpassing Friday's newly set peak of 4.29%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is in its highest range in almost three and a half years.



Jumbo 30-year rates increased only modestly Tuesday, adding three points to return to its 2022 high-water mark of 4.60%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since summer 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.36 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.20 and 1.54, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Friday. The 30-year refi average showed the most movement, with a 21-point surge, while the 15-year average climbed 11 points and Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 18 points more expensive than new purchase loans.