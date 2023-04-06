Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 6, 2023: Rates Sink

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After more than a week of mostly minor fluctuations, the 30-year mortgage average sank by a bold 16 basis points Wednesday, lowering to 6.47%. It's the first time since February 3 that the average has dipped below 6.5%. Rates are now more than a full percentage point cheaper than October's 20-year high average of 7.58%, while sitting not far above February's five-month low of 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year loans saw a similar drop Wednesday, subtracting 17 basis points to rest at 5.73%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year reading is at its lowest level since February 3, and is closer to the five-month low of 5.23% seen in February than to the 15-year high of 7.03% recorded in October.

After marching in place for four days, jumbo 30-year rates finally showed some movement. Declining an eighth of a point to 5.64%, it's the lowest jumbo 30-year average in more than two weeks, and is now almost two-thirds of a percentage point under October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average shedding 12 basis points, the 15-year refi average losing 19 points, and jumbo 30-year refi rates dipping 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 39 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.