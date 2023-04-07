Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 7, 2023: Rates Steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages reclaimed two basis points Thursday, a day after sinking a substantial 16 points. The flagship average is now 6.49%, keeping it near its lowest level since the beginning of February. Thirty-year fixed rates are still more than a full percentage point below the 20-year peak of 7.58% registered in October, while sitting just a bit above the five-month low of 6.11% seen in February.

The 15-year rate average moved even less Thursday, dipping a single basis point. The current 15-year reading of 5.72% is its cheapest average since February 3, and is far closer to the five-month low of 5.23% seen in February than to the 15-year high of 7.03% recorded in October.

Meanwhile, jumbo 30-year rates showed a more substantial change Thursday, adding back the 13 basis points they subtracted the day before. At 5.77%, the jumbo 30-year average is just half a percentage point under October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved roughly in line with Thursday's new purchase rates. The 30-year and 15-year refi averages each gave up 2 basis points, while the jumbo 30-year refi average gained 13 points like its new purchase counterpart. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.