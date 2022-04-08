National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

It's been a wild ride for mortgage rates all of 2022, and especially this week. Tuesday and Wednesday saw 30-year rates bolt dramatically higher, hitting an average of 5.48%, their most expensive point since February 2011. But Thursday has taken them back down a notch. Dropping 11 basis points, the 30-year average is currently 5.37%.

Rates on 15-year loans have also soared this week, currently clocking a 4.97% average. Rates on 15-year mortgages are in their highest range since November 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat Thursday, at 4.73%. The Jumbo 30-year average is still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, but is in territory not seen since May 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last eight months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.48 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.76 and 1.67, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Friday. The 30-year refi average showed an 11-point decline, while 15-year rates added 20 points and Jumbo 30-year rates held steady. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 11 points more expensive than new purchase loans.