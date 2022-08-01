National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added just a single basis point Friday, after dramatically dropping Thursday by more than a third of a percentage point. The 30-year average is now at 5.36%, which is in its lowest range in two months, and more than a percentage point below mid-June's 14-year peak of 6.38%.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile dropped a tenth of a point Friday, to average 4.62%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates registered their highest level since 2008 about six weeks ago, when they touched 5.41%.

The Jumbo 30-year average marked time Friday, holding at 4.69%. Rates on Jumbo 30-year loans have been sitting below the 5% threshold for more than ten days.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates have since skyrocketed, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Friday, with the 30-year refi average climbing just two basis points, the 15-year giving up seven points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 33 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.