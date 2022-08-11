Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 11, 2022: Rates move lower

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages moved lower Wednesday, declining 22 basis points for a three-day descent of 40 points. It continues a pattern of major seesawing over the past week that has buffeted the average between 5.26% to 5.82%. Currently at 5.42%, the flagship average is almost a percentage point below the 14-year peak of 6.38% notched in mid-June.

The 15-year average was also down Wednesday, dropping 14 basis points to 4.86%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 almost two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates, meanwhile, held steady for a third day at 4.94%. The Jumbo 30-year average has been sitting below the 5% threshold for more than three weeks.

The 30-year refinancing average moved more boldly Wednesday, dropping 34 basis points, while the 15-year refi average shed 11 points and Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat for a third day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 53 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.