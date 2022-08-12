Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 12, 2022: Rates flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After taking a wild ride over the last eight days, rates on 30-year mortgages paused Thursday, holding at 5.42%. The volatile pattern of the previous week-plus saw the flagship average seesawing between 5.26% and 5.82%. The current average is almost a percentage point below the 14-year peak of 6.38% notched in mid-June.

The 15-year average, meanwhile, moved nine basis points higher Thursday, rising to 4.95%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 almost two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates also held steady Thursday, resting for a fourth day at 4.94%. The Jumbo 30-year average has been sitting below the 5% threshold for more than three weeks.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Thursday, with the 30-year refi average moving just a basis point up while the 15-year average added ten points and the Jumbo 30-year average remained flat for a fourth day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 57 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.