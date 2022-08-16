Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 16, 2022: Rates ease

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average took a relative breather Monday, with only its second day in 12 registering a minimal move. The flagship average has swung wildly between 5.26% and 5.82% since August 3, but Monday declined a minor three basis points to 5.55%. At its current level, the average is sitting 83 basis points below the 14-year peak of 6.38% it notched in mid-June.

The 15-year average also dropped three basis points Monday, resting again below the 5% mark at 4.97%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady Monday, remaining flat for a sixth day at 4.94%. The Jumbo 30-year average has been sitting below the 5% threshold for more than three weeks.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans moved slightly up instead, adding five basis points, while the 15-year refi average moved down three points and the Jumbo 30-year average remained flat for another day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 55 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.