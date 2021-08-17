Mortgage rates have edged downward for three consecutive days, though they're still slightly elevated above the low-water mark seen two weeks ago, when rates dropped to their lowest level since early February.
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|3.03%
|3.15%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|2.88%
|3.02%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.15%
|3.31%
|15-Year Fixed
|2.28%
|2.41%
|5/1 ARM
|2.18%
|2.55%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
After hitting five-month lows in early August, mortgage rates climbed quickly to erase much of the decline. But for the past three days, they've been dropping again, bringing the 30-year fixed-rate average down to 3.03%. That's just 14 points above the five-month low of 2.89% set August 3.
Averages on 15-year fixed-rate loans have also been moving down, shedding seven basis points Monday to register at 2.28%, just seven points above the recent five-month low. Meanwhile, 30-year Jumbo loans saw a more modest dip Monday of just two basis points, now averaging 3.15%, which is an elevation of 9 points over early August.
Refinance rates averaged just 12 to 16 basis points higher than new purchase rates on fixed-rate loans, while 5/1 ARM refinancing currently carries a premium of 37 points over new purchase rates. Notably, the average on Jumbo 30-year refinanced loans is just one point above the lowest rate seen since February.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.03%
|-0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|2.88%
|-0.07
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|2.89%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.15%
|-0.02
|20-Year Fixed
|2.83%
|-0.09
|15-Year Fixed
|2.28%
|-0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|2.87%
|-0.02
|10-Year Fixed
|2.20%
|-0.08
|10/1 ARM
|2.38%
|-1.25
|10/6 ARM
|3.24%
|-0.16
|7/1 ARM
|2.44%
|-1.49
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.17%
|-0.01
|7/6 ARM
|3.35%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.41%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.18%
|-0.47
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.03%
|-0.01
|5/6 ARM
|4.05%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.44%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinancing
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.15%
|-0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.02%
|-0.08
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.08%
|-0.11
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.31%
|-0.02
|20-Year Fixed
|2.97%
|-0.10
|15-Year Fixed
|2.41%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.02%
|-0.01
|10-Year Fixed
|2.35%
|-0.08
|10/1 ARM
|2.75%
|-1.37
|10/6 ARM
|3.61%
|-0.08
|7/1 ARM
|3.15%
|-0.94
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.40%
|-0.01
|7/6 ARM
|4.19%
|+0.08
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.60%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.55%
|-0.37
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.24%
|-0.02
|5/6 ARM
|4.42%
|+0.14
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.54%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for the last several months. In particular, the Federal Reserve has been buying billions of dollars of bonds and continues to do so. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But Fed policy could soon change. The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every 6-8 weeks, and concluded their latest meeting June 16. Though they did not yet announce any changes to their bond-buying plans, they did indicate that a shift could come over the not-too-distant horizon.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.