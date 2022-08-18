Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 17, 2022: Rates inch up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans were back on the rise Tuesday, after taking a relative breather Monday. The 30-year fixed-rate average rose eight basis points to 5.63%, but that still leaves it within the range of 5.26% to 5.82% registered since August 3. The current average is three-quarters of a percentage point below mid-June's 14-year peak of 6.38%.

The 15-year average also rose Tuesday. Though its four-basis-point climb was more modest, it was enough to take the average back above the 5% mark, resting at 5.01%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady Tuesday, remaining flat for a seventh day at 4.94%. The Jumbo 30-year average has been sitting below the 5% threshold for three weeks.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans moved more dramatically up Tuesday, jumping 16 basis points. The 15-year refi average only moved a modest four points higher while Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat for another day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 52 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.