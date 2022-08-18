Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 18, 2022: Rates jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates rose for a second day, with a big Wednesday bump that's moved the 30-year average to its most expensive level in four weeks. Wednesday's 21-basis-point climb, after eight points gained on Tuesday, has lifted the average to 5.84%. That leaves the flagship average just 54 basis points below the 14-year peak of 6.38% recorded in mid-June.

Wednesday also saw the 15-year average move up, by 15 basis points to 5.16%. That's likewise a high-water mark since mid-July. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 a little more than two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year average edged up a single basis point Wednesday, to 4.95%, after remaining flat for more than a week. Rates on Jumbo 30-year loans have been sitting under the 5% threshold for about three weeks.

Refinancing rates moved in a similar pattern Wednesday. The 30-year refi average rose 17 basis points, the 15-year average 18 points, and refi rates on Jumbo 30-year loans held steady for another day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 58 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.