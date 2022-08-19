Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 19, 2022: Rates ease lower

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After climbing almost three-tenths of a point Wednesday, 30-year mortgage rates dropped seven basis points Thursday, lowering the average to 5.77%. That puts the flagship indicator roughly six-tenths of a percentage point below the 14-year peak of 6.38% recorded in mid-June.

Rates on 15-year loans were also down Thursday, shedding four basis points to 5.12%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 a little more than two months ago, when they touched 5.41%.

Meanwhile, rates on Jumbo mortgages moved in reverse Thursday, with every Jumbo average climbing higher. After almost a week of no movement, the Jumbo 30-year average moved up seven basis points to 5.02%, the first time it has breached the 5% mark in a month.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved in a similar pattern Thursday, with the 30-year refi average dropping six basis points and the 15-year average, seven points. But unlike Jumbo new purchase rates, the Jumbo 30-year refi average moved downward Thursday, by one basis point. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 49 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.