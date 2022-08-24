Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 24, 2022: Rates inch higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates moved higher for a third day Tuesday, inching up another four basis points to 6.08%. It's the the 30-year average's highest mark since July 14, about a month after the average hit a 14-year peak of 6.38% in mid-June.

The 15-year average also climbed Tuesday, adding seven basis points to 5.34% and coming close to its own 14-year high. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates reached their highest level since 2008 in mid-June, when they notched 5.41%.

In contrast, Jumbo 30-year rates were down a full eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, returning the average to the same 5.02% level it registered four days ago.

Refinancing rates moved slightly differently Tuesday. Instead of inching up, the 30-year refi average moved downwards by two basis points, while 15-year refi rates climbed more substantially than their new purchase counterparts, adding 11 basis points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average gave up 13 basis points, identical to the day's movement in Jumbo 30-year new purchase rates. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 44 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.