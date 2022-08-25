Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 25, 2022: Rates retreat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average dipped five basis points Wednesday, lowering to 6.03%. This ends a three-day climb that had taken the average to its highest mark since July 14, about a month after the average hit a 14-year peak of 6.38% in mid-June.

Meanwhile, averages on almost all other loan types went the other direction Wednesday, including a two-point bump among 15-year rates. With that average now up to 5.36%, it's nearing the 14-year high of 5.41%, which was registered in mid-June.

After subtracting 13 basis points Tuesday, Jumbo 30-year rates added those 13 points back on Wednesday, returning the average to 5.15%. That represents the highest Jumbo 30-year average since July 14.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans also moved up Wednesday, by a minor three basis points, while 15-year refi rates climbed just a single point. Like the Jumbo 30-year new purchase average, its refi counterpart added back 13 basis points it had dropped the day before. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 52 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.