Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 29, 2022: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Last Monday, the 30-year average climbed back above 6% for the first time since mid-July, and stayed there until Friday, when it fell a tenth of a percentage point to return to 5% territory. Now at 5.94%, the average is almost a half percentage point below June's 14-year peak of 6.38%.

The 15-year average dipped similarly, subtracting 12 basis points Friday to land at 5.21%. The current average is just two-tenths of a percentage point below the 14-year high of 5.41%, which was also registered in mid-June.

Jumbo 30-year rates held steady for a second day Friday. The current average of 5.15% is the highest Jumbo 30-year mark since July 14.

Refinancing rates among 30-year and 15-year loans moved more dramatically. The 30-year refi average sank a remarkable 30 basis points, while the 15-year refi average gave up 22 points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average meanwhile remained flat for a second day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 45 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.