Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 31, 2022: Rates fall back

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average eased lower Tuesday, dropping back from the high ground where it started the week. After Monday notching its highest level since mid-June, when the flagship average set a 14-year high of 6.38%, Tuesday's average gave up 16 basis points to fall back to 6.03%.

The 15-year average dipped only slightly. Giving up just four basis points to land at 5.34%, the 15-year average is not far below the 5.41% mark reached in mid-June, which was this average's highest point since 2008.

The start of the week also saw a 10-week high for Jumbo 30-year rates, but Monday's 12-point gain was fully erased yesterday, returning the average to 5.15%.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly Tuesday, though the 30-year refi average dipped a lesser nine basis points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile gave up six points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 12 basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 51 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.