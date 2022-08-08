National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average seesawed for a third day Friday, jumping 39 basis points after a 35-point decline the previous day and a 52-point surge the day before that. Now at 5.82%, the average is a little more than a half percentage point under the 14-year peak of 6.38% notched in mid-June.

The 15-year average also climbed Friday, by 31 basis points to 5.03%. It's the first time since mid-July that the average has re-entered 5% territory. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates registered their highest level since 2008 about eight weeks ago, when they reached 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates, meanwhile, moved a more modest 12 basis points higher Friday, landing at 4.94%. The Jumbo 30-year average has been sitting below the 5% threshold for the last two weeks.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates have since skyrocketed, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.

Refinancing rates moved in a similar pattern Friday, with the 30-year refi average shooting up 46 basis points, the 15-year rising 33 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates climbing 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently nine to 42 points more expensive than a new purchase loan.