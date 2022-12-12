Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 12, 2022: Rates inch up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages ended Friday with an increase of nine basis points, boosting the average to 6.69%. For about a week beforehand, the 30-year average had been alternately moving up and down near 6.50%, after briefly breaching 7% the week before. The current average is reading almost nine-tenths of a percentage point cheaper than last month's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile moved the other way, shedding four basis points to rest at 5.93%. The current average is 1.10% cheaper than its October peak of 7.03%, which was its highest mark in more than 15 years.

The Jumbo 30-year average was quiet Friday, holding steady at 5.77%. The average is currently a half percentage point below the 12-year high of 6.27% it registered last month.

Friday's 30-year refinancing rates moved the opposite direction from new purchase rates, subtracting more than a tenth of a point. But the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages moved in lockstep with new purchase loans, with the 15-year average shedding four basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.