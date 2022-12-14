Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 14, 2022: Rates drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After bobbing around for more than a week in a range slightly above 6.5%, the 30-year mortgage average took a dive Tuesday. Sinking 24 basis points, the average is now at 6.42%, a level not seen in three months. It also drops the average 1.16% below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average also declined Tuesday, by 19 basis points. Landing at 5.73%, the current average is 1.30% under its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

After holding steady for two days, Jumbo 30-year rates dipped an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday to rest at 5.64%. Though not as far under its fall peak as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are reading two-thirds of a percentage point cheaper than their 12-year high of 6.27% notched in mid-October.

Tuesday's refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans sank even more dramatically, with each refi average losing about 30 basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average dipped a lesser eighth of a point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.