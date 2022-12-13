Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 13, 2022: Rates edge down

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The yo-yo pattern for 30-year rates continued Monday, with a minor dip of three basis points after climbing Thursday and Friday. Since the end of November, when rates briefly revisited 7% territory, the flagship 30-year average has risen and fallen between 6.50% and 6.69%. Currently at 6.66%, the average is sitting more than nine-tenths of a percentage point below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans were almost flat Monday, subtracting a single basis point to settle at 5.92%. That takes the current average 1.11% under its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates were quiet for a second day Monday. Holding steady at 5.77%, the Jumbo average is half a percentage point below the 12-year high of 6.27% it registered in mid-October.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans moved opposite new purchase rates Monday, climbing a moderate eight basis points. But 15-year and Jumbo 30-year rates were close to flat, with the 15-year refi average giving up two points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average a single point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 40 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.