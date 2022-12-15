Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 15, 2022: Rates rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After seeing a major decline Tuesday of 24 basis points, rates on 30-year mortgages reclaimed seven of those points Wednesday. Rising back up to 6.49%, the flagship average has returned to the 6.5% range where it has wavered much of the last two weeks. The current average is still 1.09% below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed similarly Wednesday, adding eight basis points to return to 5.81%. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is more than a full percentage point (1.22%) cheaper than its October high-water mark of 7.03%, which was a peak not seen since 2007.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile remained flat Wednesday, holding at 5.64%. Though not as far under its fall peak as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are reading two-thirds of a percentage point lower than their 12-year high of 6.27%, also notched in mid-October.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Wednesday compared to new purchase rates, with the 30-year and 15-year refi averages rising approximately a tenth of a point while Jumbo 30-year refi rates held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 36 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.