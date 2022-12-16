Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 16, 2022: Rates dip again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Though 30-year rates climbed slightly Wednesday, they erased that rise and dropped lower Thursday. Rates on 30-year loans gave up nine basis points to take the average to 6.40%, its lowest reading since September 15. The average is currently 1.18% under October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Fifteen-year rates also declined. Shedding a more modest five basis points, Thursday's 15-year average dipped to 5.76%. That's 1.27% lower than its recent high-water mark of 7.03%, which was the highest average recorded in 15 years.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile remained flat for a second day, holding Thursday at 5.64%. Though not as far under its fall peak as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are reading two-thirds of a percentage point cheaper than their October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen since 2010.

Thursday's refinancing rates moved mostly in line with new purchase rates, though the 30-year refi average dropped a bolder 13 basis points. The 15-year refi average gave up six points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.