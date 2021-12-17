National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.29% 3.41% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.10% 3.39% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.25% 3.43% 15-Year Fixed 2.51% 2.61% 5/1 ARM 2.50% 2.94%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Averages on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, as well as Jumbo 30-year loans, were mostly flat Thursday, while 15-year fixed-rate mortgages dipped slightly. Most averages have moved minimally within a narrow band for more than a week now.

Thursday's 30-year average dropped one basis point to 3.29%, which is a tenth of a percentage point below the 3.39% calendar-year high set on November 24. The Jumbo 30-year average held steady at 3.25%, which is a 22-point discount from its YTD high of 3.47%.

Meanwhile, the 15-year average shed three basis points Thursday. At 2.51%, it's now an eighth of a percentage point below its 2021 high-water mark of 2.63%.

Compared to early August, however, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the flagship 30-year average is currently four-tenths of a percentage point more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 30 and 19 points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates registered similar results Wednesday, with the 30-year refinance average also shedding one point, the Jumbo 30-year average remaining flat, and the 15-year refinance average losing three points. Rates to refinance fixed-rate loans are currently 10 to 18 points more expensive than their new purchase counterparts.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.