Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 19, 2022: Rates waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans climbed back to about 6.5% Friday. After sinking to a three-month low of 6.40% on Thursday, the flagship average closed out the week with a gain of 11 basis points to land at 6.51%. Rates on 30-year loans have wavered between 6.40% and 6.66% since the start of December, and are currently 1.07% below the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in October.

The 15-year average also rose Friday, by a lesser six basis points. Reaching to 5.82%, that still leaves the average 1.21% cheaper than its 7.03% October peak, which was the highest average recorded in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates remained steady for a third day, holding Friday at 5.64%. Though not as far under its fall peak as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are reading two-thirds of a percentage point cheaper than their fall high of 6.27%, a level not previously reached since 2010.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans moved more dramatically higher Friday, with the 30-year refi average spiking 28 basis points. The 15-year refi average gained just nine points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates were again flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 49 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.