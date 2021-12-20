National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.24% 3.35% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.02% 3.28% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.16% 3.33% 15-Year Fixed 2.46% 2.56% 5/1 ARM 2.53% 2.78%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Both the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate averages sank five basis points Friday, and the Jumbo 30-year average dropped an even bolder nine points. It was the first time in over a week that the 30-year average moved more than an incremental one or two points.

Friday's 30-year average is now 3.24%, which is 15 basis points below the 3.39% calendar-year high set on November 24. The 15-year average is also down similarly, to 2.46% after hitting 2.63% before Thanksgiving.

The Jumbo 30-year average has been much more volatile, with its nine-point drop Friday taking it to 3.16%, which is more than three-tenths of a point below its YTD high of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, however, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is currently 35 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 25 and 10 points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates registered similar results Friday, with the 30-year refinance average shedding six points, the 15-year refinance average declining five points, and the Jumbo 30-year average losing 10 points. Rates to refinance fixed-rate loans are currently 10 to 17 points more expensive than their new purchase counterparts.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.