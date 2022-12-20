Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 20, 2022: Rates edge higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After dropping Thursday to 6.40%, two days of increases have returned 30-year mortgage rates back above 6.5%. Monday's gain of eight basis points has taken the flagship average to 6.59%. Averages on 30-year loans have wavered between 6.40% and 6.66% since the start of December, and are currently about one percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October.

Monday's 15-year average also climbed, but by a modest four basis points to 5.86%. The current average is still 1.17% cheaper than its 7.03% fall peak, which was the highest average recorded in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates added a full eighth of a percentage point Monday, after holding steady for three days. Now up to 5.77%, the Jumbo 30-year average is half of a percentage point cheaper than its October high of 6.27%, a level not previously reached since 2010.

Monday's 30-year refinancing rates climbed more dramatically, with the 30-year refi average jumping another 19 basis points following a 28-point climb Friday. The 15-year refi average meanwhile gained eight points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 60 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.