Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 21, 2022: Rates jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Three days of building increases have raised the 30-year mortgage average more than a third of a percentage point since hitting a three-month low last week. Tuesday's average spiked 16 basis points to reach 6.75%. Averages on 30-year loans have wavered between 6.40% and now 6.75% since the start of December, after notching a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

Rates on 15-year loans also climbed Tuesday, raising the average by 12 basis points. Now at 5.98%, the average is still more than a full percentage point below its 7.03% fall peak, which was the highest average recorded in 15 years.

The Jumbo 30-year average similarly added an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, taking it to 5.90%. That now leaves it less than four-tenths of a point cheaper than the average's October high of 6.27%, a level not previously reached since 2010.

Refinancing rates climbed somewhat similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average rising 11 basis points, the 15-year average 16 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 55 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.