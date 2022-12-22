Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 22, 2022: Rates drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After recently rising more than a third of a percentage point, the 30-year average gave up a bold 21 basis points Wednesday, dropping back to 6.54%. Averages on 30-year loans have bounced around between 6.40% and 6.75% since the start of December, after notching a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

Rates on 15-year loans declined as well Wednesday, but by only six basis points to 5.92%. That leaves the average 1.11% cheaper than its 7.03% fall peak, which was its highest reading since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rate movement split the difference, dropping a moderate 13 basis points Wednesday. Now back down to 5.77%, the current Jumbo 30-year average is half of a point below the average's October high of 6.27%, a level not previously breached in over 12 years.

Wednesday's refinancing rates for 30-year mortgages sank even more dramatically than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average plunging 33 basis points. The 15-year average meanwhile declined ten points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 43 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.