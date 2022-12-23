Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 23, 2022: Rates rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

In a third consecutive day of double-digit movements, 30-year mortgage rates jumped 14 basis points Thursday, reaching back up to a 6.68% average. The 30-year average has bobbed around between 6.40% and 6.75% since the start of December, after notching a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

The 15-year average also rose Thursday, but by a more modest six basis points. Now at 5.98%, the average is still 1.05% cheaper than its 7.03% fall peak, which was its highest reading in more than 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates were meanwhile flat Thursday, holding at 5.77%. That average is half of a point below the average's October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen since 2010.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans climbed more dramatically Thursday than their new purchase counterparts, with the 30-year refi average bolting 30 basis points higher. In contrast, the 15-year refi average rose a minor three basis points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 59 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.