Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 27, 2022: Rates move higher

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Two days of increases to end the week raised the 30-year mortgage average back to its highest level since the end of November. A Friday increase of eight basis points pushed the average to 6.76%. Still, that's more than eight-tenths of a percentage point below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans increased even more Friday, rising a full eighth of a percentage point to re-enter 6% territory. Averaging 6.11%, 15-year rates are currently 0.92% cheaper than the 7.03% fall peak, which was the highest average since 2007.

Friday's Jumbo 30-year rates also climbed an eighth of a point, rising to 5.90%. The higher average is now just 37 basis points below the average's October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen in 12 years.

Refinancing rates climbed more substantially than new purchase rates Friday, with the 30-year refi average adding 11 basis points and the 15-year refi average jumping 22 points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average similarly added an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 62 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.