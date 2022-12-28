Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 28, 2022: Rates spike

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates started the week with continued upward movement, tacking on another 19 basis points Tuesday after adding 22 points at the end of last week. The 30-year average is now up to 6.95%, its highest level this month. Since reading 7.02% on November 30, the average had been bobbing around in a lower range of 6.40% and 6.76%. Still, the current average is well below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average meanwhile climbed just slightly, edging up five basis points to 6.16%. Rates on 15-year loans are currently 0.87% lower on average than the fall peak of 7.03%, which was the highest reading in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat Tuesday, holding at 5.90%. The average is just 37 basis points cheaper than its October high of 6.27%, a level not previously seen since 2010.

Refinancing rates were relatively unchanged Tuesday. The 30-year refi average climbed a minor three basis points and both the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages marched in place. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 46 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.