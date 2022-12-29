Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 29, 2022: Rates surge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average climbed another 12 basis points Wednesday, combining with three previous daily increases for a cumulative 53 basis point gain since last Thursday. Now up to 7.07%, the flagship average returns to 7% territory for the first time this month. Still, the current average is well below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

In contrast, rates on 15-year loans bumped only slightly higher for a second day. Adding a single basis point Wednesday, the 15-year average inched up to 6.17%, which is still 0.86% lower than the fall peak of 7.03%, its highest reading since 2007.

Like standard 30-year rates, the Jumbo 30-year average added an eighth of a percentage point Wednesday, rising to 6.02%. That leaves the Jumbo average only a quarter point below its October high of 6.27%, a level not seen in more than 12 years.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans were almost flat Wednesday, edging up a since basis point, while 15-year refi rates rose a minor three basis points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average meanwhile tacked on an eighth of a point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 35 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.