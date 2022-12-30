Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 30, 2022: Rates keep rising

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans jumped another tenth of a percentage point Thursday. Following four previous daily increases, the 30-year average has surged 63 basis points in a week. Now up to 7.17%, the flagship average is at its highest level in seven weeks, and is just four-tenths of a point under its 20-year high of 7.58%, which was notched in mid-October.

The 15-year average meanwhile held relatively steady Thursday, shedding just a basis point to rest at 6.16%. The 15-year average is sitting well below its fall peak of 7.03%, its highest reading in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates were also steady Thursday. Holding at 6.02%, the Jumbo average is just a quarter point below its October high of 6.27%, a level not seen in more than 12 years.

Thursday's refinancing rates wavered just slightly, with the 30-year refi average adding three basis points, the 15-year average declining four basis points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than new purchase 30-year loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.