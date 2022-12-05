Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 5, 2022: Rates move up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

On Thursday, 30-year rates plunged more than 50 basis points to lower their average to 6.50%. But they reversed direction Friday to add back 11 points. Now at 6.61%, the flagship average is in its lowest range since mid-September, as well as sitting almost a full percentage point under October's 20-year high average of 7.58%.

The 15-year average also rose Friday, but by a more modest seven basis points to land at 5.92%. That still leaves it 1.11% below its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a second day Friday. Remaining at 5.90%, the Jumbo 30-year average is roughly a third of a percentage point below its 6.27% reading last month, which was the most expensive Jumbo 30-year mark in 12 years.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly Friday vs. new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average climbed a bolder 18 basis points and the 15-year average ten points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat for a second day. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 56 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.