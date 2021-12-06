After hitting their highest levels of the year just before Thanksgiving, mortgage rates saw big pendulum swings last week. For the flagship 30-year rate, Friday saw the average rise notably, but Jumbo 30-year rates instead plunged. Meanwhile, the 15-year average essentially held steady.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|3.31%
|3.43%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.24%
|3.58%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.26%
|3.47%
|15-Year Fixed
|2.54%
|2.64%
|5/1 ARM
|2.45%
|2.86%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Mortgage rates were a mixed bag Friday. The 30-year fixed-rate average rose five basis points to 3.31%, extending its roller coaster of bold moves throughout last week. But at the same time, the 15-year average moved only one point, while Jumbo 30-year rates sank a dramatic 14 points.
Less than two weeks ago, most averages hit their highest level of the calendar year. But rates have yo-yo'd since then in substantial swings. Currently, the 30-year average is eight basis points below its YTD high.
Compared instead to early August, when a major rate dip reduced averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is more than four-tenths of a percentage point more expensive.
Refinance rates showed similarly mixed results Friday, with the 30-year refinance average also rising five points, and the Jumbo 30-year refinance rate plummeting nine points. Rates to refinance 30-year and 15-year loans are currently 10 to 21 points pricier than their new purchase counterparts.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.31%
|+0.05
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.24%
|+0.11
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.30%
|+0.10
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.26%
|-0.14
|20-Year Fixed
|3.12%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|2.54%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.12%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|2.51%
|+0.02
|10/1 ARM
|2.91%
|+0.02
|10/6 ARM
|3.94%
|+0.19
|7/1 ARM
|2.56%
|No Change
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.19%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|4.26%
|+0.25
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.70%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.45%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.04%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|3.87%
|-0.15
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.61%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinancing
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.43%
|+0.05
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.58%
|+0.05
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.62%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.47%
|-0.09
|20-Year Fixed
|3.24%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|2.64%
|+0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.39%
|-0.01
|10-Year Fixed
|2.62%
|+0.02
|10/1 ARM
|3.59%
|-0.04
|10/6 ARM
|4.24%
|+0.27
|7/1 ARM
|2.66%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.42%
|No Change
|7/6 ARM
|4.09%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.98%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|2.86%
|+0.02
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.27%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|4.14%
|+0.22
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.79%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of this year. In particular, the Federal Reserve has been buying billions of dollars of bonds and continues to do so. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
On Nov. 3, the Fed officially announced it will start gradually throttling its bond buying, reducing the amount they purchase by a steady increment each month. The taper, as it's called, will begin later this month.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every 6-8 weeks, and concluded their latest meeting Nov. 3. Their next scheduled meeting will be held Dec. 14-15.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.