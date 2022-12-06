Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 6, 2022: Rates dip again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Monday's 30-year average subtracted the 11 basis points it added Friday, taking the average back to the same 6.50% it sank to on Thursday. Besides being its lowest mark since September 16, the current average has come down more than a full percentage point since it hit a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

The 15-year average also dipped Monday, by seven basis points to rest at 5.85%. That takes the average 1.18% below its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

Monday's Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat for a third day. Holding at 5.90%, the Jumbo 30-year average is roughly a third of a percentage point below its 6.27% reading last month, which was the most expensive Jumbo 30-year mark in 12 years.

Refinancing rates moved fairly similarly Monday relative to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average shedding nine basis points, the 15-year average dropping 11 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 58 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.