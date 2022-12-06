Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 6, 2022: Rates dip again

Thirty-year loan rates returned Monday to the same low point they notched Thursday, when the flagship average plummeted more than a half percentage point to the mid 6% range. It's the lowest average registered in two and a half months.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|6.50%
|7.02%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.55%
|6.99%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.90%
|5.90%
|15-Year Fixed
|5.85%
|6.09%
|5/6 ARM
|6.92%
|7.03%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Monday's 30-year average subtracted the 11 basis points it added Friday, taking the average back to the same 6.50% it sank to on Thursday. Besides being its lowest mark since September 16, the current average has come down more than a full percentage point since it hit a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.
The 15-year average also dipped Monday, by seven basis points to rest at 5.85%. That takes the average 1.18% below its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.
Monday's Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat for a third day. Holding at 5.90%, the Jumbo 30-year average is roughly a third of a percentage point below its 6.27% reading last month, which was the most expensive Jumbo 30-year mark in 12 years.
Refinancing rates moved fairly similarly Monday relative to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average shedding nine basis points, the 15-year average dropping 11 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 58 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|6.50%
|-0.11
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.55%
|-0.16
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|6.53%
|-0.21
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.90%
|No change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.14%
|-0.13
|15-Year Fixed
|5.85%
|-0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.02%
|No change
|10-Year Fixed
|5.82%
|-0.08
|10/6 ARM
|6.76%
|+0.07
|7/6 ARM
|6.72%
|-0.02
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.73%
|No change
|5/6 ARM
|6.92%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|No change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.02%
|-0.09
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.99%
|-0.28
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|-0.15
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|5.90%
|No change
|20-Year Fixed
|6.37%
|-0.11
|15-Year Fixed
|6.09%
|-0.11
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.02%
|No change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.06%
|-0.12
|10/6 ARM
|7.05%
|+0.25
|7/6 ARM
|6.92%
|+0.05
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|5.81%
|No change
|5/6 ARM
|7.03%
|+0.12
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|5.69%
|No change
Calculate monthly payments for different loan scenarios with our Mortgage Calculator.
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors had kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting last November, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every six to eight weeks. Their next scheduled meeting takes place December 13-14.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.