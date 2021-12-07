Mortgage rates saw big pendulum swings last week after hitting their highest levels of the year before Thanksgiving. But rates have since been bobbing around in smaller increments, with the flagship 30-year rate average down moderately Monday.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|3.27%
|3.39%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.16%
|3.47%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.16%
|3.38%
|15-Year Fixed
|2.53%
|2.63%
|5/1 ARM
|2.48%
|2.68%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Most mortgage rates moved marginally downward Monday, with the 30-year fixed-rate average shedding four basis points to 3.27%, and the 15-year average dropping just a point, to 2.53%.
The Jumbo 30-year average, on the other hand, has plunged two days in a row. It lost 14 basis points Friday and another 10 points yesterday. As a result, it now sits just a tenth of percentage point higher than the five-month low it set in August. (The 30-year and 15-year averages are meanwhile about a third of a percentage point higher than in August.)
Less than two weeks ago, most averages hit their highest level of the calendar year. But rates have yo-yo'd since then, first in some substantial, dramatic swings, but now in smaller movements. Currently, the 30-year average is 12 basis points under its YTD high.
Refinance rates showed similar results Monday, with the 30-year refinance average also dipping four points, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance rate plummeted another nine points. Rates to refinance 30-year and 15-year loans are currently 10 to 22 points more expensive than their new purchase counterparts.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.27%
|-0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.16%
|-0.08
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.22%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.16%
|-0.10
|20-Year Fixed
|3.08%
|-0.04
|15-Year Fixed
|2.53%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.10%
|-0.02
|10-Year Fixed
|2.49%
|-0.02
|10/1 ARM
|2.77%
|-0.14
|10/6 ARM
|3.86%
|-0.08
|7/1 ARM
|2.59%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.15%
|-0.04
|7/6 ARM
|3.92%
|-0.34
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.58%
|-0.12
|5/1 ARM
|2.48%
|+0.03
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.00%
|-0.04
|5/6 ARM
|3.78%
|-0.09
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.61%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinancing
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|3.39%
|-0.04
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|3.47%
|-0.11
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|3.62%
|No Change
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.38%
|-0.09
|20-Year Fixed
|3.21%
|-0.03
|15-Year Fixed
|2.63%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.38%
|-0.01
|10-Year Fixed
|2.61%
|-0.01
|10/1 ARM
|3.39%
|-0.20
|10/6 ARM
|4.28%
|+0.04
|7/1 ARM
|2.65%
|-0.01
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|2.38%
|-0.04
|7/6 ARM
|4.21%
|+0.12
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|2.85%
|-0.13
|5/1 ARM
|2.68%
|-0.18
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.23%
|-0.04
|5/6 ARM
|4.09%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|2.79%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of this year. In particular, the Federal Reserve has been buying billions of dollars of bonds and continues to do so. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
On Nov. 3, the Fed officially announced it will start gradually throttling its bond buying, reducing the amount they purchase by a steady increment each month. The taper, as it's called, will begin later this month.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every 6-8 weeks, and concluded their latest meeting Nov. 3. Their next scheduled meeting will be held Dec. 14-15.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.