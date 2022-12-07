Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 7, 2022: Rates yo-yo

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average climbed Tuesday, tacking on 14 basis points to rise to 6.64%. Still, rates are sitting in a range not seen since mid-September, and are also close to a full percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% they averaged on October 21.

Tuesday's 15-year rates also gained, but by a more modest seven basis points. Now averaging 5.92%, rates on 15-year loans are still 1.11% cheaper than October's peak of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile moved the other way, declining 13 basis points. Averaging 5.77% Tuesday, the Jumbo 30-year average is now a half percentage point under its 6.27% reading last month, which was the most expensive Jumbo 30-year mark in 12 years.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly compared to their new purchase counterparts. The 30-year refi average gained seven basis points and the 15-year average, 13 points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average dropped an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 59 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.