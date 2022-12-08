Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 8, 2022: Rates bobbing

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Yet again, the 30-year average dropped to 6.50%, subtracting the same 14 basis points Wednesday that it added the day before. That leaves the average at its lowest point since September 16, and also more than a full percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% it averaged in mid-October.

Rates on 15-year loans also dipped Wednesday, by six basis points to average 5.86%. Compared to their own October peak of 7.03%, which was their highest mark in 15 years, the 15-year average is currently 1.17% lower.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile dropped an eighth of a point for a second consecutive day. Now down to 5.64%, Wednesday's Jumbo 30-year average is almost two-thirds of a percentage point cheaper than its 6.27% reading last month, which was the most expensive Jumbo 30-year mark since 2010.

Rates moved more dramatically lower Wednesday for 30-year refinancing loans than for new purchases, with the 30-year refi average dropping a bold 27 basis points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile lost a more modest nine points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, an eighth of a percentage point again. The cost to refinance with a 30-year loan is currently 32 basis points more expensive than a new purchase loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.